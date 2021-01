Andhra records 56 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Andhra Pradesh health department reported 56 COVID-19 cases, 141 discharges, and 2 deaths due to the disease on Monday. This takes the cumulative COVID positive cases to 8,84,171 to date and the number of discharged patients to 8,75,633.

A total of 7,149 people have died in the state due to COVID while 1,389 people are currently receiving treatment. The state has tested 1,29,03,830 samples till now out of which 1,20,16,764 samples tested negative for COVID. (ANI)

Also Read: Making arrangements for free COVID vaccine for everyone in Bengal: Mamata

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)