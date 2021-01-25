Left Menu
Britain records 22,195 new COVID cases, has given 6.6 mln first vaccine doses

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:45 IST
Britain records 22,195 new COVID cases, has given 6.6 mln first vaccine doses
Britain said on Monday it had recorded 22,195 new COVID-19 cases, down from 30,004 the previous day, with government statistics showing that 6,573,570 people had received a first dose of a vaccine.

There were 592 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from 610 on Sunday.

Also Read: Britain records 54,940 new COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths on Sunday

