Malaysia reports 3,585 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Malaysia reports 3,585 new coronavirus cases, 11 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:51 IST
Malaysia reported 3,585 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 190,434.
The health ministry also reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 700.
