Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

Authorities across the country have rolled out measures including home quarantine, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February, when hundreds of millions of people usually travel. Government officials have repeatedly urged people to refrain from taking unnecessary trips and stay put during the holiday break.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 06:40 IST
China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks

China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting aggressive measures implemented to curb a resurgence of the disease are working.

The National Health Commission said 75 new confirmed cases were reported on Jan. 26, down from 82 a day earlier, and the lowest single-day rise since Jan. 11. Fifty-five of the new cases were local transmission, with the remaining 20 classified as imported cases.

More than half the locally transmitted cases were reported in the northeastern Heilongjiang province. Fourteen cases were reported in neighbouring Jilin province, seven in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and four in the capital itself. Authorities across the country have rolled out measures including home quarantine, travel curbs and mass testing in a bid to contain the disease ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in February, when hundreds of millions of people usually travel.

Government officials have repeatedly urged people to refrain from taking unnecessary trips and stay put during the holiday break. Those who press on with their trips must present a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test result taken seven days before returning home. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 61 from 57 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 89,272. The death toll remains at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns

Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he wants to examine the reasons behind the Japanese publics concerns about hosting the Games this summer after recent polls showed around 80 were opposed to the event going ahead...

UN: 250,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

Cyclone Eloise has affected 250,000 people in the Mozambique port city of Beira and surrounding areas and damaged or destroyed 76 health centers and 400 classrooms, a senior UN official said Tuesday. We also see widespread floods that are s...

Australia set for 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases

Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales NSW to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.NSW has recorded no local...

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

Google has announced a new update for the Chrome OS that brings new features for a faster and secure web sign-in experience on Chromebooks.Were always finding ways to make using Chromebooks as seamless as possible. Today, with our latest Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021