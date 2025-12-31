Tensions Surge as China Conducts Massive Military Drills Near Taiwan

On Wednesday, Taiwan maintained a heightened state of alert following China's sizeable military drills around the island. The exercises, branded 'Justice Mission 2025,' showcased China's military capability through the firing of multiple rockets and deployment of numerous warships and aircraft near Taiwan. The show of force raised concerns among Western allies, and Taipei condemned the drills as a blatant provocation and a threat to regional security.

Despite Chinese naval movements away from the island, Beijing has not yet officially concluded the exercises, keeping Taiwan's emergency response teams active. The Taiwan Ocean Affairs Council's head, Kuan Bi-ling, reported that although the maritime situation is calming, the emergency response remains operational until a formal announcement from China. Concerns have risen with updates indicating that 77 Chinese aircraft and 25 navy and coast guard vessels were operating near Taiwan within the past day.

China describes these exercises as measures to protect national sovereignty, warning against Taiwan's independence and external interference. The war games were the most extensive by coverage area seen yet, impacting Taiwan's flights and necessitating military readiness. The timing notably follows a significant arms deal between Taiwan and the United States, suggesting an intensification in Sino-US tensions over regional dominance and autonomy issues.

