Left Menu

Vietnam reports nine more COVID-19 infections as outbreak spreads to Hanoi

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:14 IST
Vietnam reports nine more COVID-19 infections as outbreak spreads to Hanoi

Vietnam reported nine more COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the new outbreak spreads to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its key five-yearly congress.

The new cases, including one in Hanoi and eight in Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces, brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,651, with 35 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Documentary 'Assassins' tells the strange story of the murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Nearly four years after the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, a new documentary seeks to shed light on the brazen airport murder and the involvement of the two young women accused of car...

TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several oth...

AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-Feb -Yomiuri

AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan. Although the British-Swedish company started dom...

Indian-origin lawmaker Ami Bera re-elected as chairman of congressional subcommittee on Asia Pacific

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has been re-elected as chairman of a key congressional subcommittee which plays a major role in the policies relating to Asia, Pacific, Central Asia and the non-proliferation.Bera, 55, who is the long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021