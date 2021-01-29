Vietnam reports nine more COVID-19 infections as outbreak spreads to Hanoi

Vietnam reports nine more COVID-19 infections as outbreak spreads to HanoiReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:14 IST
Vietnam reported nine more COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the new outbreak spreads to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its key five-yearly congress.
The new cases, including one in Hanoi and eight in Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces, brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,651, with 35 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
