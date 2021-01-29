Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO-led team in Wuhan to begin fieldwork A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in the city of Wuhan, the WHO said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:33 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO-led team in Wuhan to begin fieldwork

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due to meet Chinese scientists on Friday, and plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in the city of Wuhan, the WHO said. The group is expected to spend two more weeks in China, and will visit the seafood market at the centre of the early outbreak. It will also visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

One hypothesis, rejected by China, is that the outbreak was caused by a leak at the government lab. Outbreak spreads to Hanoi

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist Party is holding its key five-yearly congress. At an urgent meeting held on Thursday night, Hanoi authorities said they were ramping up tracking and testing capabilities, adding that the city can conduct 10,000 tests a day. State television quoted the coronavirus taskforce chief as saying preparations should be made for up to 30,000 COVID-19 cases.

South Korea delays easing social distancing South Korea has delayed until Sunday any easing of social distancing measures because outbreaks involving Christian mission schools are threatening to undermine efforts to keep new infections under control ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea's social distancing policy has become a whack-a-mole game, a repetition of tightening and easing of curfews and restrictions, said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital in Seoul. UK bans direct flights from UAE

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Friday, shutting down the current world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London. Britain said it was adding the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

Why tweaking vaccines to fight variants won't be simple After developing COVID-19 vaccines at record speed, drugmakers are already facing variants of the rapidly evolving coronavirus that may render them ineffective, a challenge that will require months of research and a massive financial investment, according to disease experts.

A global surveillance network to assess emerging variants must be built. Scientists need to establish what level of antibodies will be required to protect people from COVID-19 and determine when vaccines need to be altered. And regulators must convey what is needed to demonstrate updated vaccines are still safe and effective. (Compiled by Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to 'act big' on USD 1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Democrats in Congress and the White House have rejected a Republican pitch to split President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks, with lawmakers appearing primed to muscle the sweeping economic and virus ai...

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of $779 mln on virus-related travel curbs

ANA Holdings, Japans biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of 81.4 billion yen 779.10 million, compared with a 40.7 billion yen profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights...

Editor's Guild slams FIRs against journalists over R-Day violence

The Editors Guild of India on Friday strongly condemned the filing of FIRs against senior editors and journalists for their reporting on the farmers tractor rally and the ensuing violence here on Republic Day, saying it was an attempt to in...

Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

The Sikkim government has askedall schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in theircurriculum from the next academic session for students to pickone as second language, an education department official said.As of now, students in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021