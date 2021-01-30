Indonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases

Indonesia reported 14,518 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily increase that brought its total number of cases to just over 1.06 million.

The country's COVID-19 taskforce also reported 210 deaths, increasing the death toll from the pandemic so far to 29,728.

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia; Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)