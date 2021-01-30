Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX - govt health advisor

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX - govt health advisorReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:59 IST
Pakistan's government has secured 17 million doses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the COVAX scheme, a government health official said on Saturday. About 6 million of the doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2021 and the remainder by the middle of the year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan said on Twitter.
Pakistan signed up last year to the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries in accessing vaccines.
