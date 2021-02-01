Left Menu

COVID-19 relief measures led to rise in expenditure in ongoing fiscal to Rs 34.50 lakh cr: FM

The coronavirus pandemic relief measures resulted in rise in expenditure to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal as against Rs 30.42 lakh crore budgeted a year back, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.The pandemic also resulted in weak revenue inflow and higher expenditure was incurred to provide support for the economy and people, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:48 IST
The coronavirus pandemic relief measures resulted in rise in expenditure to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal as against Rs 30.42 lakh crore budgeted a year back, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The pandemic also resulted in weak revenue inflow and higher expenditure was incurred to provide support for the economy and people, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22. Sitharaman also provided Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

''I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I'm committed to provide further funds if required. The Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against BE of Rs 94,452 crore and marks an increase of 137 per cent,'' she said while presenting 2021-22 Budget in the Lok Sabha.

India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

