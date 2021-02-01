Left Menu

Armenia approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine -Russia's RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Armenia's health ministry has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Monday.

Other countries that have approved the vaccine so far include Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Venezuela, Serbia, Argentina and Guinea.

