Armenia approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine -Russia's RDIF

Armenia approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine -Russia's RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST
Armenia's health ministry has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Monday.
Other countries that have approved the vaccine so far include Algeria, the Palestinian Territories, Venezuela, Serbia, Argentina and Guinea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Distrust, division and doubt cloud Palestinian election call
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast, two dead - governor
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast - governor