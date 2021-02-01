Left Menu

Tanzania: Ministry working to inspect 'natural remedies,' says Gwajima on COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tanzania has no plans to procure the COVID-19 vaccine since the ministry is inspecting natural remedies, said Dorothy Gwajima, the Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister on Monday, according to a report by The Citizen.

Gwajima reportedly signed the statement in Dodoma on Monday following COVID-19 outbreaks in the neighboring country.

Reportedly followed by John Magufuli's, the President, warning of foreign motives behind the COVID-19 vaccine Gwajima called upon political, religious, and private institutions on spreading unofficial words about COVID-19.

As she said, "we have guidelines, because once these institutions provide such information, it brings shock. All these institutions we want to stop providing any information or make decisions."

"The ministry has its own procedure on how to receive any medicines and we do so after we have satisfied ourselves with the product," Gwajima said.

The health minister urged the countrymen to improve personal hygiene and the surroundings by washing hands timely, using sanitizer, and proper steaming.

She emphasized the health guidelines laid by the health professionals in the country. As she stated, "we must improve our personal hygiene, wash hands with running water and soap, use handkerchiefs, herbal steam, exercise, eat nutritious food, drink plenty of water, and natural remedies that our nation is endowed with because we have quite many of these natural remedies".

The Minister further added: "Through the Chief Government Chemist, the Ministry has been working to inspect a number of natural remedies that have met the safety standards for use, are already in use and they have helped Tanzanians, including me and my family."

