Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses students of Shri Ram College of Commerce

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare digitally addressed the students of Shri Ram College of Commerce on their 94th Annual Foundation Day today.

Lauding the college on its achievements, Dr Harsh Vardhan noted, "I wholeheartedly appreciate the unwavering determination of this institute, its faculty members and all stakeholders in contributing towards nation building by churning out globally responsible citizens, conscientious of their community, society and the country as a whole. Three years ago, in February 2017, I had the honour to be present amidst all of you for the national launch of SRCC Global Millennium Summit, Dubai. I consider it a matter of great pride that you all continue to bestow your love and affection upon me." He congratulated SRCC for being one of the best colleges for commerce in the continent and for producing notable alumni in every field like corporate affair, law, and politics.

Emphasizing on the vision of seeing India as Vishwa-Guru and the potential of the youth of our country which serves as its bedrock, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The government places maximum emphasis on the youth of the nation. The New Education Policy introduced by the government led by our visionary Prime Minister ShriNarendraModijiwill surely change the quality of education services in the country for generations to come. In fact, ensuring the highest standards of education is a top priority for our government because education forms the apex of the social pyramid. India is a country which has the huge untapped potential of our youth. Our beloved Prime Minister has given a clarion call for building a strong and self-reliant India, an AtmaNirbhar Bharat that is already rubbing shoulders with global superpowers." He mentioned that "The dream of a self-reliant AtmaNirbhar Bharat can only be met if we encourage our youth to 'Innovate, Patent, Produce & Prosper' and lead our country towards faster development".

Dr Harsh Vardhan detailed his thoughts on the role of the youth in lifting India out of the gloom of pandemic: "COVID-19 has turned the clock back in some ways and that the deadly virus has derailed our development plans temporarily. This period needs strategized advocacy, thought leadership and disruptive social entrepreneurship. It needs mass mobilisation, aggressive campaigns, powerful partners and deep commitments. And most of all, it needs a powerful societal commitment. In these critical times, the youth have immense potential to showcase their vibrant energy, enthusiasm and calibre. They should assist by providing the right information about the vaccination drive and other related policy actions of the government regarding COVID-19."

Applauding the efforts of scientists and health professionals, he observed, "Indian scientists and healthcare professionals have stood the test of time. While our COVID warriors have sacrificed themselves to ensure the safety of all of us, our scientists have done a laudable job by developing the COVID-19 vaccine. I can assure you that the government is working overtime to meet the challenge of vaccinating 1.35 billion people."

Dr Harsh Vardhanended his speech by quoting Swami Vivekananda, whom he described as a master educationist of all times, "Education which does not help the common mass of people to equip themselves for the struggle for life, which does not bring out the strength of character, a spirit of philanthropy, and the courage of a lion- is it worth the name? Real education is that which enables one to stand on one's own legs." Dr Harsh Vardhan's call to everyone to join hands to make India regain the status of Vishwa-Guru resonated with the faculty and students.

(With Inputs from PIB)