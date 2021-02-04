Mexico reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases, 1,707 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 12,153 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,886,245 cases and 161,240 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Also Read: Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)