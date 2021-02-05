Left Menu

China to donate 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Congo Republic

China will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Congo Republic and forgive $13 million in public debt, its ambassador to the Central African country said on Thursday. It said on Monday that it was providing vaccine aid to 13 countries globally and planned to help a further 38. Ma said the Chinese government would also forgive all public Congolese debt that came due before the end of 2020, an estimated $13 million.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:11 IST
China will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Congo Republic and forgive $13 million in public debt, its ambassador to the Central African country said on Thursday. Ambassador Ma Fulin announced the measures after a meeting with Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso. He did not say which Chinese-developed vaccine would be provided.

The doses are enough to vaccinate 50,000 of Congo's 5.1 million people. Congo, which has recorded 8,060 infections and 122 coronavirus-related deaths, has been allocated 420,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for the first half of this year under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility. As lower income countries struggle to obtain doses, China is aiming to cultivate goodwill through so-called vaccine diplomacy. It said on Monday that it was providing vaccine aid to 13 countries globally and planned to help a further 38.

Ma said the Chinese government would also forgive all public Congolese debt that came due before the end of 2020, an estimated $13 million. China offered similar relief to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

