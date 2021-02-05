Days after bomb blast, Israel donates medical equipment to Delhi hospital to strengthen friendship with India

Just a week after a blast took place outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi, Israel in its attempt to strengthen its friendship with India, donated medical equipment to a Delhi-based hospital -- Primus Super Speciality Hospital on Friday. While donating medical equipment for staff coordination, ventilators, the Ambassador of Israel in India, Dr. Ron Malka said, "Since 2012 after a blast took place, their (Primus Hospital) support was so fast and successful, just like India. It also reminds us of the value of friendship. Like a genuine friend, we share whatever we have. This is the beginning of an ongoing relationship, initiative."

"We are pleased to share the best medical technology from Israel with Primus Super Speciality Hospital. We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle COVID-19. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel's innovative medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world," Malka said. According to the embassy, they are contributing AI-based technologies and medical equipment to Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi. "The high-end equipment and technology solutions will assist the hospital in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 and similar diseases more effectively and enhance its overall healthcare facilities," the Israel embassy said in a press statement.

"Several Israeli diplomats have received medical treatment here. In February 2012, the wife of an Israeli diplomat was critically injured after an Israeli diplomatic vehicle was bombed in a terror attack in Delhi. She was rushed to Primus Hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and was successfully operated," the statement said. "The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Israel to India have donated a management and control system for administering medical care from inside the hospital and outside the hospital. These technologies have been developed by the Israeli company Elbit Systems' EX-TEAMS," the Israel embassy said in a statement giving details about the equipment.

The statement further said, "Another technology the MFA and the embassy have donated is Tensor-Tips, a non-invasive and rapid measurement device that allows large populations to be screened, from the Israeli company, Cnoga. The measurement process is simple -- just put your fingertip on the sensor, close the lid and wait one minute as the measurement is taken automatically. Hemodynamic, hematologic and blood gas parameters are displayed simply and clearly on the device, smartphone app, and computer app in a distant clinic." "Also, medical technologies have been donated by Israeli company Inovytec, a medical device company, including Ventway Sparrow ventilators that can start ventilating anywhere including land or air ambulances," the statement said.

"These can be used for patient transfers from emergency rooms to ICU or from surgery rooms to recovery rooms inside the hospital. Another medical product donated by the company is LUBO, a first-line airway management tool for EMS teams and first-responders, including neck stabilization for trauma patients," the statement by the Embassy said. "These products' purpose is to strengthen the healthcare continuum in the chain-of-survival and to improve outcomes in both routine and emergency medical events," the embassy said. (ANI)

