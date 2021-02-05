Britain to work with Germany's CureVac on future vaccines against coronavirus variants

Britain to work with Germany's CureVac on future vaccines against coronavirus variantsReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:48 IST
Britain on Friday said it had agreed a deal with German biotech firm CureVac to work to rapidly develop new vaccines against coronavirus variants if needed.
Britain placed an initial order for 50 million doses of new vaccines to be delivered later this year if they are required, the business ministry said.
