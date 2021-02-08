Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,200

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 414 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,200.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

