Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 166,200

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-02-2021 06:43 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 414 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 166,200.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

