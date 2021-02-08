Left Menu

Mexico reports 6,065 new coronavirus cases, 414 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 6,065 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 414 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the totals in the country to 1,932,145 cases and 166,200 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

