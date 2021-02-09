Left Menu

Thailand reports 189 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:08 IST
Thailand on Tuesday reported 189 new coronavirus cases, taking total infections to 23,746.

No new deaths were reported, with total fatalities remaining at 79, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

