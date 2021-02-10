Left Menu

Japan will begin giving COVID vaccine next week

Japan will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine next week, with medical experts at the pandemics frontlines the first recipients.We will make every effort to prepare for everything, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of ruling party officials Wednesday where he confirmed the timing of the first inoculations.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:28 IST
Japan will begin giving COVID vaccine next week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine next week, with medical experts at the pandemic's frontlines the first recipients.

"We will make every effort to prepare for everything," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a meeting of ruling party officials Wednesday where he confirmed the timing of the first inoculations. He called for cooperation by doctors, nurses and local municipalities to smoothly carry out the massive inoculations.

A health ministry panel is expected to give its first greenlight for a COVID-19 vaccine — one developed by Pfizer Inc. — within days.

Japan has also signed agreements with AstraZeneca of Britain and Moderna Inc. of the United States to provide a total of more than 310 million vaccine doses, or enough to cover the country's entire population, this year. Pfizer is to provide 144 million of them.

Japanese officials have raised concerns about supply uncertainties of vaccines coming from Europe.

Vaccines are considered key to holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's miners and winemakers toast China's row with Australia

For South African winemaker Vergenoegd Lw, the pandemic could have been a disaster but a bitter trade war between China and Australia has thrown the 325-year-old estate a lifeline. Bottles of its reds, whites and roses piled up when South A...

'This was your favourite programme': private Polish media go off air to protest tax

Many private media outlets went off the air in Poland on Wednesday, running slogans like This used to be your favourite programme, in protest against a proposed media advertising tax they say threatens media independence and diversity. The ...

Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 4 million mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia crossed the 4 million mark on Wednesday after officials recorded 14,494 new cases.That brought the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 4,012,710.Th...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing

The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhands Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters Pandey said, Out of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021