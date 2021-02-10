Left Menu

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.

There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on Tuesday.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test fell to 1,001 from 1,052 on Tuesday. The government also said 13.058 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine up to Tuesday.

