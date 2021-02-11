Left Menu

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rises, deaths down

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:09 IST
UK's reported COVID-19 cases rises, deaths down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, although there was a fall in the reported death toll.

There were 13,494 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, versus 13,013 on Wednesday. The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test fell to 678 from 1,001 on Wednesday.

The government also said 13,509,108 people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine up to Wednesday.

Also Read: Britain withdraws COVID ad criticised for "1950s sexism"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yechury slams Bengal govt over 'strongarm tactics' during march

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the strong-arm tactics against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water cano...

Bars to reopen in some Spanish regions as infections slow

Castilla La Mancha became the latest Spanish region to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions on Thursday as the national COVID-19 infection rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a month. Bars and restaurants in the central region wi...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units. Honda are leaving the spor...

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu hes obviously somebody that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021