Malaysia reports 2,176 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Malaysia reports 2,176 new coronavirus cases, 10 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:15 IST
Malaysia on Monday reported 2,176 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections from the pandemic to 266,445.
The health ministry also reported 10 new deaths, raising total fatalities to 975.
