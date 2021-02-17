Thailand reports 175 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 175 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:10 IST
Thailand on Wednesday reported 175 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,961.
No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 82 coronavirus-related fatalities since a year ago.
