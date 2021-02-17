Left Menu

UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to COVID in medical trial

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:46 IST
Representative Image

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to COVID-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

