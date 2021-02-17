UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to COVID in medical trial

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to COVID-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

Also Read: Britain sketches out post-Brexit state aid scheme

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)