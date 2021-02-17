EU OKs contract for 300 million more Moderna vaccine doses

The EU commission has approved new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The second contract with Moderna provides for an additional purchase of 150 million in 2021 and an option to purchase an additional 150 million in 2022 on behalf of all 27 EU member states. The deal also provides for the possibility of donating the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries if the EU has enough supplies.

"With a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses, we will be able to provide vaccines not just to our citizens, but to our neighbors and partners as well," the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

