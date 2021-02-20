Left Menu

UK to allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter -The Telegraph

Britain will allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter under lockdown exit plan to be revealed by Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/02/19/families-will-able-meet-next-month on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his "cautious and prudent" route out of lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 03:45 IST
UK to allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter -The Telegraph

Britain will allow outdoor two-household gatherings by Easter under lockdown exit plan to be revealed by Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/02/19/families-will-able-meet-next-month on Friday. However, social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for "months", the report added.

The news came after the UK announced on Friday that the number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3% to 6% each day, faster than last week, adding that the closely watched reproduction "R" number might be slightly lower too. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his "cautious and prudent" route out of lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-European talent powers overseas ratings boom

The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week.The growth in Europe is being ...

Google fires second researcher leader amid diversity, research freedom controversies

Alphabet Incs Google fired researcher Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, after a weeks-long investigation found she moved electronic files outside the company amid a battle over research freedom and diversity. Google said in a sta...

Biden tours Pfizer vaccine plant as drugmaker promises to double supply

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday secured a commitment from Pfizer Inc to double the COVID-19 vaccine it churns out in the coming weeks, putting his goal to fill the countrys inoculation stockpile by summer in sight. The drugmakers chief e...

Two killed as Gabon citizens protest coronavirus restrictions

Two people have died after demonstrations in Gabons two major cities, the prime minister said on Friday, as anger over restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 spilled over into street stand-offs.On Thursday night security force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021