The country has reported around 2.8 million cases of infection. The number of patients in hospital, excluding those in intensive care, was 17,725 on Saturday, compared with 17,831 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:42 IST
Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths in a day, 14,931 new cases - ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 353 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of new infections fell to 14,931 from 15,479.

Some 306,078 coronavirus tests were carried out, compared with a previous 297,128, the ministry said. Italy has registered 95,486 deaths linked to coronavirus since the first outbreak last February. That is the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 2.8 million cases of infection.

The number of patients in hospital, excluding those in intensive care, was 17,725 on Saturday, compared with 17,831 a day earlier. There were 137 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 151 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients rose slightly to 2,063 from a previous 2,059.

At the height of Italy's second wave of the epidemic, in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy increased by about 100 per day.

