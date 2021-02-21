Left Menu

Mexico's reports 7,785 new COVID-19 cases, 832 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 7,785 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 832 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,038,276 infections and 179,797 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the health ministry has said.

