New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 caseReuters | Wellington | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:56 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.
