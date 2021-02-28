Mexico posts 783 more coronavirus deaths, 7,246 new cases

Mexico registered another 783 coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 185,257, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 7,246 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,084,128 cases.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

