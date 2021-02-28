UK says more than 20 million people have received COVID-19 shot

More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received a COVID-19 shot, Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday.

"A magnificent achievement for the country," Hancock said on Twitter. "The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!"

Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest COVID-19 vaccination program, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June.

