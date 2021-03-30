Mexico reports 1,292 new coronavirus cases, 203 more deaths

Mexico on Monday reported 1,292 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 203 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,227,842 infections and 201,826 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher and separate data published recently by the health ministry suggested the actual death toll from coronavirus may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)