6 more COVID cases found in local China outbreak

Health officials in China say six more people have become ill with COVID-19 in a southwestern Chinese city on the border with Myanmar. City authorities plan to test Ruilis entire population of about 210,000 people, and require them to quarantine at home for one week.The residential compound where the infections were found has already been locked down.
Health officials in China say six more people have become ill with COVID-19 in a southwestern Chinese city on the border with Myanmar. That brings the confirmed total in the Yunnan province city of Ruili over the past two days to at least 15, including at least four Myanmar citizens.
The National Commission said Thursday that 23 other people have tested positive for the coronavirus without showing symptoms of illness.
Officials say more than 20,000 tests have been administered so far. City authorities plan to test Ruili's entire population of about 210,000 people, and require them to quarantine at home for one week.
The residential compound where the infections were found has already been locked down. China has largely eradicated local transmission of coronavirus and takes strict measures whenever a new cluster emerges.
