Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 7,767 new cases

Italy reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 296 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,767 from 10,680 the day before.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 296 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,767 from 10,680 the day before. Some 112,962 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,795, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 111,747 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.69 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,337 on Tuesday, up from 28,785 a day earlier.

There were 221 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 192 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,743 from a previous 3,737.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

