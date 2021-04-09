Left Menu

Norwegian PM fined by police over coronavirus rules violation

"I'd like to say again that I'm sorry for breaking the coronavirus rules," she told Norway's TV2 News. "I will accept the fine, and pay it." While police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, they said the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government's work to impose restrictions. "Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law," said Saeverud, justifying the fine.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:14 IST
Norwegian PM fined by police over coronavirus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social-distancing rules when she organised a family gathering to celebrate her birthday. The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,352), police chief Ole Saeverud told a news conference.

The matter came to light in a report by Norway's public broadcaster NRK, which triggered the police investigation. The two-term premier has apologised several times for organising the event for her 60th birthday with 13 relatives at a mountain resort in late February, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Friday, Solberg said she would pay the fine. "I'd like to say again that I'm sorry for breaking the coronavirus rules," she told Norway's TV2 News.

"I will accept the fine, and pay it." While police would not have issued a fine in most such cases, they said the prime minister has been at the forefront of the government's work to impose restrictions.

"Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law," said Saeverud, justifying the fine. "It is therefore correct to issue a fine in order to uphold the general public's trust in the rules on social restrictions." Police said Solberg and her husband, Sindre Finnes, made the decision together to hold a celebration and picked the restaurant, with Finnes taking care of the practical arrangements.

Though police said he had broken the law as well, he was not fined. The restaurant where the celebration took place was also found to have violated the law but not penalised. "Solberg is the country's leader and she has been at the forefront of the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus," said Saeverud.

Solberg, who faces elections for parliament in September, has championed strict rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus, resulting in some of Europe's lowest rates of infection and deaths. But Norway saw a rapid rise in infections in the first quarter of 2021, led by more contagious variants of the virus, forcing the government to tighten restrictions in late March. ($1 = 8.5029 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh restrictions imposed in Maha may impact festive season auto sales: Icra

The fresh restrictions imposed in Maharashtra to contain the second wave of COVID-19 are likely to impact the festive season auto sales, as Navaratri and Gudi Padwa are falling in April, according to rating agency Icra.These two festivals a...

Nepal foreign minister discusses vaccine supply with Jaishankar

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali held a telephone conversation with External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday and discussed cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepal Ministry said that both the leaders exchanged...

Sudhanshu Saria accuses Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji of plagiarising his film's poster

National Award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has alleged that producer Ekta Kapoors streaming platform ALTBalaji has plagiarised the poster of his film Loev for its new show His Storyy. The show, backed by Ding Entertainment, is schedul...

Exports from Indore SEZ jump 24.5 pc to Rs 11,944 cr in 2020-21

Soaring demand, especially of medicine, amid the global coronavirus outbreak pushed up the exports from the Indore Special Economic Zone SEZ by around 24.5 per cent to nearly Rs 11,944 crore in 2020-21, a commerce ministry official said.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021