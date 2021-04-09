World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed $2 billion in financing by the end of April for vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing and is working with more than 40 countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg said on Friday.

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the same World Bank forum called for political will to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines and share supplies.

He said that failure to agree on a proposal to waive intellectual property under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WHO) was the "elephant in the room".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)