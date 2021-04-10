Rajasthan reports 18 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 4401 more test positive

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths and 4,401 cases were reported in Rajasthan Saturday, taking the state's overall figures to 2,918 fatalities and 3,58,688 infections, officials said.

Of the 18 fatalities recorded Saturday, five were reported from Jodhpur, four from Udaipur and two from Banswara, and one each from Pali, Sirohi, Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara, according to an official report here.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 657 were reported from Jaipur, while 599 each were reported from Jodhpur and Kota. The rest of the cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 3,27,866 people have recovered from the virus so far, while the number of active cases at present is 27,906.

