Mexico reports 1,627 new coronavirus cases and 364 more deaths

Mexico's government reported 1,627 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 364 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Monday, bringing the total to 2,281,840 infections and 209,702 deaths.

The government says the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published by the health ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)