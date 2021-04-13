Dr. Dilip Donekar sets the benchmark in Naturopathy

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India]: As we have entered the second phase of Covid-19, there has been a spike in the cases globally and our country. As the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading, people all over the world are becoming more conscious of their lifestyles, immunity, nutrition, and overall health than ever before. Health is a subject so vast that many experts have already spoken a lot about it; however, even after knowing many things and learning new things about it each day, people repeat their mistakes and fail to understand what they need to do to take care of the same. Fortunately, we came across a passionate and diligent doctor who specializes in the area of naturopathy and through his innovations and practices in this field has changed the lives of many of his patients for the better; he is Dr. Dilip Damodhar Donekar, originally from the Chindwara district, MP and currently from Nagpur, Maharashtra, where he runs his hospital named ‘DGC Naturopathy and Cancer Care Center’. Dr. Donekar offers comprehensive and holistic wellness therapy for healthy living through Naturopathy treatment. According to Dr. Donekar, 'A good and sustainable lifestyle is one which encompasses physical and emotional well-being. Today polluted environment, adulterated food, poor diet, stressful and hectic lifestyles impede our ability to stay healthy. Our Naturopathy philosophy is based on the principle that 'nature can treat people and help the body to heal itself.' With the spread of the pandemic, the immunity levels of people are at the lowest. To enhance immunity, Dr. Donekar has developed special treatment protocols and innovative Naturopathy treatments with herbal medicines and many of his patients have also been cured by the same. These medicines help in the overall development and maintenance of the body system especially immune, digestion, and nervous systems. His hospital situated in Nagpur, DGC Naturopathy and Cancer Care Center is considered to be the best in India and across Asia, where many medical students from all over the world have come to the center for internship. At DGC Centre, they offer Naturopathy treatments for chronic and complicated diseases as well as many types of cancer. In short, one can get a holistic approach to all their health problems. They even offer yoga and meditation for stress relief, healthy living, and spiritual upliftment. Naturopathy considers food and the natural environments as its medicine and also a healer capable of treating any kind of disease. It is the most natural and non-invasive methodology of alternative medicine that leads to self-healing and Dr. Donekar through his years of expertise in the same known to have cured many diseases and given a new disease-free life to his patients. Born in 1980, Dr. Donekar belonged to a simple family but got inclined towards the medical field, taking inspiration from his father, who was also a doctor. However, Dr. Donekar aimed to take up Naturopathy for his career to treat patients with his herbal and natural treatments. Today, he has earned an international status for his unique treatments in Naturopathy. He has become a master in Cancer and heart treatments with Naturopathy and has earned recognition not just in India, but many other parts of the world like the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, and several other countries. So far, this incredible doctor has been the recipient of several national and international awards for his contribution to the world of Naturopathy and has achieved the status of the best Naturopathy and Cancer Care doctor in Asia. His innovations in Naturopathy have imprinted his name in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. For treatments in Cancer, Dr. Donekar has been sharing his knowledge with people through his interviews all year round. Also, most of his patients who have cancer and HIV have been cured by Dr. Donekar with his Naturopathy treatments.

Dr. Dilip Donekar has, in many ways, changed the dynamics in the Naturopathy world with his natural and herbal treatments and has given a new healthier life to all his patients.

