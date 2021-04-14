Ireland considers extending gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

Ireland considers extending gap between Pfizer vaccine dosesReuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:04 IST
Ireland is considering extending the gap between inocutions of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to more than four weeks to keep its vaccine programme on track while other vaccines are restricted, the health minister said on Wednesday.
"We are looking for options for how we can keep the pace of the vaccine programme going given the news we've had" on restrictions to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Stephen Donnelly told journalists.
"Certainly extending the interval for Pfizer beyond the four weeks is something that is being looked at," he said.
