India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 09:35 IST
India reported a record 200,739 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to data issued by the health ministry on Thursday.

Deaths stood at 1,038, taking the total to 173,123, the data showed.

The country's total case load reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

