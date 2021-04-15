Left Menu

World Bank President urges countries to donate 'excess' vaccine doses

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:44 IST
World Bank President David Malpass called on countries on Thursday to contribute their "excess" doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries in the COVAX facility struggling to inoculate their most vulnerable including health workers.

"Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses but rapid deliveries aren't available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible," he told a fund-raising event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

