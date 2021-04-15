New Zealand to donate vaccines for 800,000 to COVAX vaccine facility - Ardern

New Zealand to donate vaccines for 800,000 to COVAX vaccine facility - ArdernReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:45 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that it would donate COVID-19 vaccine for 800,000 people via the COVAX dose-sharing facility that aims to protect health workers and other vulnerable people in lower income countries.
She was the first leader to pledge doses at the event held by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, although European countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden pledged new funds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- COVAX
- New Zealand
- European
- Denmark
- Jacinda Ardern
- Netherlands
- Norway
ALSO READ
European stocks near record high; Deliveroo tumbles in debut
Akhil Rabindra to make comeback at European GT4 Championship
NASA exchanges data of its Mars mission with India, China, UAE & European Space Agency
Listless trading keeps European stocks flat; Deliveroo tumbles in debut
New Zealand defends absence from joint statement on WHO coronavirus report