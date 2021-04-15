Left Menu

Norway postpones decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died. "The government believes that we do not have a good enough basis for drawing a final conclusion that the AstraZeneca vaccine should be removed from the Norwegian vaccination program at this point," Hoeie told a news conference.

Norway will take more time to assess whether to resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 or stop it altogether, health minister Bent Hoeie said on Thursday.

Norway's Institute of Public Health recommended ending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in line with a Danish decision announced on Wednesday, but the government needs more information before making a final call, the minister said.

The government will appoint a public commission to broaden the evaluation and include additional information from other countries. The commission will deliver a report by May 10, Hoeie said.

The evaluation will also concern whether to use the COVID vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, also referred to as Janssen. "If we say a final 'no' to the AstraZeneca vaccine, this could also impact our ability to consider using the Janssen vaccine, which is built on the same technology," Hoeie said.

"We have to be open to waiting for the international knowledge, and we must be open for the fact that this can lead to these vaccines being used," he added. Norway was one of over a dozen European countries to have suspended the rollout of the vaccine, although most have since resumed its use on the advice of the European Medicines Agency, with many limiting its use to older age groups.

Denmark on Wednesday decided to drop the AstraZeneca shot however. The suspension in Norway came after five people, all healthcare workers aged between 32 and 54 years old, were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets that occurred seven to ten days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Three of them later died.

Norwegian researchers published their findings on April 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine (https://bit.ly/328nfP2), in which they proposed that the cases were induced by the AstraZeneca shot. Norway's continued suspension was partly made possible by Norway experiencing lower levels of infections than elsewhere in Europe, FHI has said.

"I respect the fact that other nations judge this differently," said Hoeie.

