Left Menu

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 211,213

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:51 IST
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 211,213
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico reported 4,189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 401 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,295,435 infections and 211,213 deaths, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.

The government has said the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan: UN experts ‘deeply disappointed’ by decision to discharge Fukushima water

The release of one million tonnes of contaminated water into the marine environment imposes considerable risks to the full enjoyment of human rights of concerned populations in and beyond the borders of Japan, said Marcos Orellana, Special ...

Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication IEC member Sonam Bhutia said....

'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of themResearchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex po...

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been cancelled, CBC Radio reported on Thursday. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021