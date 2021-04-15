Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 211,213

Mexico reported 4,189 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 401 more fatalities, bringing the country's total to 2,295,435 infections and 211,213 deaths, according to data from the health ministry released on Thursday.

The government has said the real case numbers are likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently by the ministry suggested the actual coronavirus death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

