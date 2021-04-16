Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to begin in Serbia in May -Ifax cites Lavrov

Production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to begin in Serbia in May -Ifax cites LavrovReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:54 IST
Production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine will begin in Serbia in May, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Wednesday that Serbia had become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V. Production is being handled by Serbia's Torlak Institute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Serbia's firefighters auction Ronaldo's armband to help sick boy
Ronaldo''s armband auctioned for USD 75,000 to help Serbian baby
Tennis-No fans at Serbia Open this year, says Djokovic's brother
Serbia's leader chooses Chinese-made vaccine for own shot
Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax Ukraine