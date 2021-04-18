Goa sees record 11 COVID-19 deaths; 1.5L vaccine doses arrive

Goa witnessed 11 deaths from the coronavirus infection on Sunday, a record for fatalities in a 24-hour period in the coastal state, health officials said.

Six of the deaths took place in Goa Medical College and Hospital, four in South Goa District Hospital and one in Margao's Hospicio Hospital, they added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said vaccination was the best way to tackle the virus, adding that efforts were on to cover maximum number of people in the 45 plus age group as quickly as possible.

''We have received 1.5 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday. We have already vaccinated two lakh people above the age of 45 as well as health care staff. There are 4.5 lakh people above the age of 45 in the state,'' he said.

''If we manage to vaccinate maximum number of people in this age group, then we would be able to tackle the virus,'' the CM added.

Meanwhile, in a press release, state health minister Vishwajit Rane thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Harsh Vardhan for the 1.5 lakh vaccine doses that arrived in the state during the day.

