Left Menu

India PM Modi urges state governments to use lockdown as last resort to contain virus

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:16 IST
India PM Modi urges state governments to use lockdown as last resort to contain virus
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments on Tuesday to use lockdowns as the last resort to contain the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, even as cases and deaths surge to record highs.

Modi also asked citizens to stay indoors, not spread panic about the virus and form local groups to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols. He said the central government is working with states and private companies to ramp up the supply of oxygen, as well as production and distribution of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Getting assurances from Centre, Delhi govt over oxygen supply: Gangaram Hospital Chairman

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in the citys hospitals owing to the massive spike in coronavirus infections, Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi said that the hospital is getting assurances from both the Centre...

EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europes drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Me...

India waives import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.The government has also waive...

Railway Ministry announces Rs 50,000 award for pointsman who saved child

The Ministry of Railways has announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Mayur Shelke, a Central Railway employee who saved a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.Shelkes daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021